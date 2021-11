Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 16:51 Hits: 10

Color of Change says the Country Music Association is "complicit in an industry that habitually devalues and dehumanizes Black people and our extensive contributions to country music"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/cma-awards-racism-color-of-change-1255500/