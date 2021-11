Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 16:53 Hits: 13

Chicago will host 'Versa Experience,' the first large-scale, multi-day music and culture "celebration" from C3 cofounder Charlie Jones, next summer

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/lollapalooza-execs-versa-experience-1254954/