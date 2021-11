Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 08 November 2021 15:49 Hits: 7

Steve Poltz has morphed into an bonafide underground folk hero. His songs work like kids songs for adults, similar to the songwriting legacy of John Prine. Poltz's storytelling skills in the live setting rival or surpass the very titans of the craft such as Todd Snider.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/from-a-jewel-video-to-a-folk-hero-rediscovering-steve-poltz/