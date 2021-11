Articles

At about 10 a.m., Billy Strings pulled into the parking lot of the Twin Rivers Elementary School in Muir, Michigan in his tour bus, followed by a U-Haul truck. In the U-Haul were no less than 208 acoustic guitars of various age appropriate sizes---one for each student at the school.

