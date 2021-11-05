Blues Rocker JD Simo Releases New Album ‘Mind Control’

Articles

JD Simo today releases his new LP, Mind Control. Rather than simply roll up to those fabled crossroads of blues lore, Simo builds a bridge by hand. The Chicago-born and Nashville-based singer, songwriter, guitarist, and producer connects the missing link between Motown and Woodstock as he fuses fluid and fiery fretwork with vital and vulnerable vocals.

Logging hundreds of gigs annually, he has collaborated with Jack White, Tommy Emmanuel, Luther Dickinson, Blackberry Smoke, and more. Not to mention, he graced the bills of festivals, including Bonnaroo, Warren Haynes Christmas Jam, and Mountain Jam. Phil Lesh, iconic co-founder of The Grateful Dead, invited him to join Phil Lesh and Friends.

He spent lockdown playing virtually, and from there his third solo album was born — the product of like-minded musicians using the creative process for therapy and the fun of playing music. The record, which showcases his growth as a musician and a songwriter, was written and recorded by JD at the House of Grease, Nashville, TN.

ABS recently premiered the video for the second single from Mind Control. “That’s When You Know You’re Down” is a guitar-driven, blues-based psychedelic rocker that echoes the avant-garde sound of early Captain Beefheart — affording the listener imaginative thrills.

Of the song, JD shared with us:

I wrote “That’s When You Know You’re Down” late one night after listening to a bunch of Captain Beefheart. It’s definitely got a lot of his influence. The riff itself is a take off of an old Magic Sam kind of thing. The song is a meld of those two worlds, I suppose. Love how it turned out!

Watch him perform “Go Away Satan” for Paste in Nashville.

Simo’s guitar work is unmatched, and his impressive and tasteful solos display his prowess with the instrument. JD is currently on a co-headlining tour with Boston-based blues band GA-20.

Tour Dates 2021:

NOV 5 FRIChipper’s College LanesFort Collins, CO

NOV 6 SATThe Animas City TheatreDurango, CO

NOV 7 SUNLaunchpadAlbuquerque, NM

NOV 9 TUE191 TooleTucson, AZ

NOV 10 WEDRhythm RoomPhoenix, AZ

NOV 11 THUCoach House Concert HallSan Juan Capistrano, CA

NOV 12 FRIThe SirenMorro Bay, CA

NOV 13 SATThe MintLos Angeles, CA

NOV 14 SUNSoda BarSan Diego, CA

NOV 16 TUEFelton Music HallFelton, CA

NOV 17 WEDCornerstone Craft Beer & Live MusicBerkeley, CA

NOV 18 THUHumboldt BrewsArcata, CA

NOV 19 FRIWow HallEugene, OR

NOV 20 SATThe Jack London RevuePortland, OR

NOV 21 SUNThe CrocodileSeattle, WA

JAN 7 FRICity WineryNashville, TN

JAN 8 SATRevolution Music RoomLittle Rock, AR

JAN 10 MONBelle Isle Restaurant & BreweryOklahoma City, OK

JAN 11 TUETulips FTWFort Worth, TX

JAN 12 WEDAntone’sAustin, TX

JAN 13 THUSam’s Burger JointSan Antonio, TX

JAN 14 FRIContinental ClubHouston, TX

JAN 15 SATDBANew Orleans, LA

JAN 18 TUEBuddha LiveFort Myers, FL

JAN 19 WEDCulture RoomFort Lauderdale, FL

JAN 20 THUTuffy’sSanford, FL

JAN 21 FRIRuth Eckerd HallClearwater, FL

JAN 22 SATUnion HallLakeland, FL

JAN 23 SUNPonte Vedra Concert HallPonte Vedra, FL

JAN 25 TUENeighborhood TheatreCharlotte, NC

JAN 26 WEDThe Pour House Music HallRaleigh, NC

JAN 28 FRIGrant’s LoungeMacon, GA

JAN 29 SATVinyl at Center StageAtlanta, GA

*Feature image credit: Adam Abrashoff

