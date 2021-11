Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 07 November 2021 00:55 Hits: 13

Astroworld Festival calls to mind other rare but traumatic incidents at concerts and festivals throughout the last half-century. Here's a timeline of those tragedies.

(Image credit: Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/06/1053226380/astroworld-concert-tragedies-love-parade-pearl-jam-the-who-rolling-stones