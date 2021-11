Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 09:06 Hits: 1

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson about the first album of new songs in 40 years, and the show that will bring their avatars to the stage.

(Image credit: Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/05/1052651014/abba-is-back-with-new-music-and-plans-for-a-high-tech-stage-show