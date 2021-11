Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 05 November 2021 11:00 Hits: 3

Lindsey Jordan's debut, which earned her the title "the future of indie rock," documented the bliss of first loves. Her sophomore album finds her just as devoted to honesty, even when the truth hurts.

(Image credit: Tina Tyrell/Courtesy of the artist)

