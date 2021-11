Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 03 November 2021 21:43 Hits: 5

Irvin Mayfield and pianist Ronald Markham were accused by prosecutors of steering more than $1.3 million in charity money meant for public libraries to their personal use.

(Image credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/03/1052132460/new-orleans-trumpeter-gets-18-months-over-post-katrina-charity-fraud