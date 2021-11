Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 20:31 Hits: 8

Ronnie Wilson, a founding member of the Gap Band, has died at age 73. The group dominated the R&B charts in the 1980s, and their music went on to be sampled by artists decades later.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/04/1052485276/ronnie-wilson-co-founder-of-the-gap-band-has-died-at-age-73