Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Reimagine Bert Jansch on ‘It Don’t Bother Me’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 04 November 2021 14:41 Hits: 5

Today sees the release of a new Robert Plant and Alison Krauss song, “It Don’t Bother Me,” from their forthcoming album. Out November 19 via Rounder Records, Raise The Roof is the pair’s first offering in 14 years. 2007’s Raising Sand earned six Grammys, including Album and Record of the Year.

Raise The Roof honors the two artists’ folk, blues, country and soul influences with refreshing renditions. T Bone Burnett makes his return as the producer on an album containing deep cuts by Merle Haggard, Allen Toussaint, The Everly Brothers, Anne Briggs, Geeshie Wiley, Bert Jansch, Calexico, and more. Recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, sessions for Raise The Roof began in late 2019 and finished just weeks before lockdown.

On “It Don’t Bother Me,” the final preview of the album, the pair reimagine an acoustic composition by Bert Jansch in an arrangement led by Krauss — featuring dolceola, marxophone and pedal steel, handclaps and percussion, and meshing guitars of Marc Ribot and Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo.

Robert Plant said in a statement, “I’ve been a big follower of Bert Jansch’s work since I was a teenager, and of that whole Irish, Scottish, English folk style that has a different lilt and different lyrical perspective. I was very keen to bring some of that into the picture.”Alison Krauss added, “One of my favorite parts of this is the songs and songwriters that I had never heard of. Working with Robert, and with T Bone, is always a great education in music history.”

“It Don’t Bother Me” follows lead single “Can’t Let Go,” which just spent 10 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Americana radio charts, as well as the album’s sole original song, “High and Lonesome,” penned by Robert Plant and T Bone Burnett.

“It Don’t Bother Me” Credits

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss – lead & harmony vocals

Jay Bellerose – drums, percussion, claps

Viktor Krauss – bass

Marc Ribot – electric guitar

Russell Pahl – pedal steel

David Hidalgo – electro–acoustic guitar, claps

Jeff Taylor – dolceola, Marxophone

Written by Bert Jansch

*Feature image credit: David McClister

The post Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Reimagine Bert Jansch on ‘It Don’t Bother Me’ appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/robert-plant-and-alison-krauss-reimagine-bert-jansch-on-it-dont-bother-me/