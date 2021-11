Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 16:06 Hits: 0

Australian artist Ella Dreyfus goes on a cinematic search for traces of her German-Jewish identity that were left behind when her father fled the Nazis as a child.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/dreyfus-drei-film-uncovers-a-lost-german-jewish-past/a-59687506?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf