Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 16:34 Hits: 7

Hayes Carll came out promising that his seventh record would lean more heavily on the country influences of the native Texan compared to his previous releases. And sure, "You Get It All" probably is a bit more country-sounding. But more importantly, it's a good record.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-hayes-carlls-you-get-it-all/