Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 21:12 Hits: 7

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Rodney Carmichael, who is the host of the NPR series The Formula. The show looks at the collaborative relationship between hip-hip artists and their producers.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/11/01/1051215666/npr-series-the-formula-explores-hip-hops-spirit-of-collaboration