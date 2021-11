Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 01 November 2021 20:55 Hits: 7

Here at PTW we’re very pleased to be able to premiere Allison Forbes‘ brand new video for ‘Pieces Of Silver’, the second of her 2021 singles and hot on the heels of last year’s excellent Bonedigger album. “No matter how dark the darkness gets, there will always be the stars.” There’s a bristling energy and …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2021/11/01/video-premiere-allison-forbes-pieces-of-silver/