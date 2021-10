Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 14:00 Hits: 2

The artist revisits five songs across his extensive discography of heavy shoegaze and dreamy rock and roll, processing life, faith and purpose.

(Image credit: Jeff Cloud/Courtesy of Velvet Blue Music)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/28/1049584370/starflyer-59-jason-martin-vanity-gold-interview