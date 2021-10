Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 October 2021 09:01 Hits: 5

The mostly white country and folk music industries remain frustratingly difficult for Black musicians to enter. During one of Nashville's biggest events, one group envisioned a new pathway in.

(Image credit: David Villalta/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/29/1050322605/new-roots-black-musicians-and-advocates-are-forging-coalitions-outside-the-syste