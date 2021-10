Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 28 October 2021 15:41 Hits: 4

A song born from sessions intended to break through writer's block, '29' is a perfect blend of the two artists' distinct styles.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/10/28/1050020494/yaeji-ohhyuk-29