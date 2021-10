Articles

Announced on Monday, October 26th, The Waylon Jennings estate has partnered with talent agency WME to manage Waylon's posthumous career moving forward as part of the company's Legacy Division. The company will manage Waylon’s name, image, likeness, and other assets.

