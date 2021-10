Articles

The member of K-pop girl group 2NE1 was poised to be a breakout star, until plans for her solo debut fell apart. Now, on the long-awaited album, her confidence and ambition feel more earned than ever.

(Image credit: Very Cherry/Courtesy of the artist)

