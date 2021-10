Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 17:51 Hits: 8

Boston-based radio producer Brian Bell remembers Bernard Haitink, and the meticulous approach to music that defined one of the finest conductors of the past half-century.

(Image credit: Hiroyuki Ito/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2021/10/27/1049100747/remembering-bernard-haitink-the-anti-glamour-conductor