Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 21:04 Hits: 10

In his new book Sellout, writer Dan Ozzi traces a music industry in flux starting in the mid-90s, as punk bands cash in on their cred in exchange for rock stardom and asks, was it all worth it?

(Image credit: Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/27/1048005853/sellout-dan-ozzi-punk-music-industry