Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 15:29 Hits: 7

The Digital Millennium Copyright Act has long been associated with record-industry greed. But after 20 years, it's tech giants that reap the biggest benefits while musicians and songwriters struggle

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/dmca-youtube-twitch-spotify-apple-1239258/