Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 19:14 Hits: 4

"I feel great responsibility in representing marginalized queer people in rural America who are raised on country and roots music but are repeatedly and systematically rejected by the correlating culture"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-country/brandi-carlile-grammy-right-on-time-1248465/