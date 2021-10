Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 26 October 2021 01:06 Hits: 10

On this night in 1951 when Hank found the time to record the demo for "Tear In My Beer," and 40 years later when it became a big hit in country, it proved that a good song with a simple sentiment can often withstand the ultimate test of time, and be entered into eternal cultural relevance.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/70-years-ago-hank-williams-records-tear-in-my-beer-it-disappears/