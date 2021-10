Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 23 October 2021 01:18 Hits: 1

The Hollywood actor was informed that he was using a "cold gun" in the moments before he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alec-baldwin-told-gun-was-safe-before-he-fatally-shot-halyna-hutchins/a-59602625?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf