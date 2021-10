Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 25 October 2021 06:02 Hits: 5

James Michael Tyler has died of cancer at age 59. He was best known for his role as a coffee shop manager on the 1990s comedy series "Friends."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/james-michael-tyler-actor-who-played-gunther-on-friends-dies/a-59613656?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf