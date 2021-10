Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 11:00 Hits: 5

Humorist and actor Nick Offerman shares his favorites, including John Prine, Gaby Moreno and more.

(Image credit: George Saunders/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/22/1046375485/nick-offermans-5-favorite-tiny-desk-concerts