Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 20:15 Hits: 10

Chinese-American composer Huang Ruo has teamed up with the Del Sol Quartet and vocal ensemble Volti to explore the struggles of Chinese immigrants detained at Angel Island in the early 1900s.

(Image credit: Lenny Gonzalez)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/deceptivecadence/2021/10/22/1047816103/huang-ruo-del-sol-quartet-volti-angel-island