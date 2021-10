Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 22 October 2021 17:30 Hits: 7

The John Lennon ballad didn't even make the original 'Let It Be' album, but it's the star of the band's new box set. As the song evolves over multiple versions, you can hear the Beatles try to reach across their differences to find a moment of connection

