Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021

For Brent Cobb, the motivation to record a Gospel album isn't just symbolism. Although he'd wanted to record a Gospel album for a long time, it was a near-death experience in July 2020 when the vehicle that he was driving with his young son inside, got T-boned at a crossroads

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/brent-cobb-to-release-gospel-album-and-now-lets-turn-to-page/