Ally Venable to Tour w/ Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jimmie Vaughan Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Ally Venable the badass guitarist from Kilgore, Texas announces that she’ll spend the fall touring with the legendary Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jimmie Vaughn and ascending blues star, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram. To launch the tour, she has unveiled a new video, “Hateful Blues.”

Not even a global pandemic could derail her momentum. Working at the Bessie Blue Studio in Stantonville, Tennessee with world-renowned producer Jim Gaines, Ally used her pandemic vacation wisely, recording her fourth album with world renowned producer Jim Gaines. Heart of Fire released in Feb 2021, made its debut on the Billboard Blues charts at #2 and held court in the Top 3 for four consecutive weeks. Not bad for a 22 year-old from Kilgore,Texas.

Anyone who has left an Ally Venable show with ringing ears will come expecting rip-it-up guitar work, and Heart Of Fire is a lovely way to burn. In a world of electronic pop, this old-soul gunslinger riffs up a storm on the Led Zeppelin-worthy sting of “Hard Change” and “Do It In Heels,” revs up the slinky hook of “Sad Situation” and drives the title track’s intro with a heavy-booted wah lick. “That song is about being in a state of sadness,” she explains, “and someone comes along and brings you out of it, and then nobody is able to take out your flame.”

While nobody is better at squeezing fresh juice from the blues-rock genre, Venable’s songwriting frequently forks into left field. There’s the chain-gang stomp of the Bessie Smith classic, “Hateful Blues,” its lyric cursing a cruel lover. There’s the pace-changing cover of Bill Withers’ classic “Use Me,” reborn here with congas, rubberband bass and a grooving lick. And don’t miss the impossibly wistful “Road To Nowhere,” with Southern rocker Devon Allman dovetailing with Venable on the chorus harmonies. “Devon jumped right into the song, elevated it and brought it to life,” she remembers. “His vision for the song aligned perfectly with mine, and I’m so happy with how it turned out.”

The same could be said for Heart Of Fire. Defiant, passionate, honest and raw, this is the record these times demand, from an artist who refuses to wait for the storm to pass, but prefers to dance in the rain. “My goal for this album was to give an outlet for people,” Venable considers. “That’s really where the core of these songs comes from…”

TOUR DATES:

Oct 22        Veterans Memorial Civic Center*    Lima, OH
Oct 24        Salvage Station*                   Asheville, NC
Oct 25        Eddie’s Attic                          Decatur, GA
Oct 27        Maxwell King Center*            Melbourne, FL
Oct 29        Hardrock Casino                    Gary, IND
Nov 5         Des Plaines Theatre***           Des Plaines, IL
Nov 6         Arcada Theatre***                   St Charles, IL
Nov 7         Victory Theatre***                   Evansville, IND
Nov 10        Santander PAC*                    Reading, PA
Nov 12        Scottish Rite Auditorium***    Collingswood, NJ
Nov 13        Colonial Theatre***                Phoenixville, PA
Nov 14        Whitaker***                            Harrisburg, PA
Nov 16        Kodak Center***                    Rochester, NY
Nov 17        The Egg***                            Albany, NY
Nov 18        Sixth & i****                           Washington D.C.
Nov 19        Keswick Theatre ****            Glenside, PA
Nov 20        Town Hall***                         NY, NY
Nov 21        Bullrun Restaurant               Shirley, MA
Dec 4          Hard Rock Casino               Gary IND
Dec 31        Six Springs Tavern              Richardson, TX

SUPPORTING

*Buddy Guy

**Jimmie Vaughan

***Kenny Wayne Shepherd

****Christone Kingfish Ingram

