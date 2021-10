Articles

Thursday, 21 October 2021

Portland drummer Mel Brown shares some Motown stories from the 1970s, and of how he returned to his hometown in order to build its scene. Also: a 2019 set from the Montavilla Jazz Festival.

(Image credit: Kathryn Elsesser/Kathryn Elsesser Photography)

