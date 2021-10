Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 October 2021 17:20 Hits: 7

The Westin Hotel Leipzig commissioned an independent report that it says casts doubt on singer Gil Ofarim's claims he was the victim of a verbal antisemitic attack while checking in.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-hotel-says-employee-cleared-over-antisemitism-claim/a-59565026?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf