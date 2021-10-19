Scout LaRue Willis Releases New Single, ‘Love Without Possession’

Articles

Scout LaRue Willis has released “Love Without Possession,” the first single off of her forthcoming debut solo album, slated for spring of 2022. To mark the occasion Scout has also shared the stunning companion video directed by Julianna Giraffe and Nicky Giraffe of Giraffe Studios. Earlier this month, a remix version of the single was used as the backdrop at Paris Fashion Week’s presentation of Chloé’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection. The single and forthcoming album were co-produced by Scout Willis & Greg Papinia and recorded in Highland Park, CA.

I wrote this song in 2016 in the midst of profound heartbreak, hope, confusion, tenderness and growth. It kept me company, narrating a story I was living in real time and softening the edges of my pain as only art can. Recording this song in 2020, my intention was to share as vulnerably as I could in the hope that this song might keep you company too.

Deeply inspired by Patsy Cline, Scout’s music is unadorned and cinematic. But it’s the modalities of her one-of-a-kind alto and her emotional prowess that give the songs such resonance. It’s those qualities coupled with her confessional lyrics that puts the listener at the center, anyone can imagine themselves as the protagonist in her stories.

Although “Love Without Possession” marks her first effort as a solo artist recording under her own name, she is no stranger to music and performing. She formed her original band Gus + Scout while still studying at Brown University. Together with childhood friend Gus Wenner, they released their self-titled EP and kicked off music careers while barely of drinking age. Life and adulthood brought a wealth of material to Willis, and after working more deeply on her skills as a guitar player she began to write her solo debut. Like the album, “Love Without Possession” is a stark look at Willis’ internal life, a life that took years of practice to lay bare.

Scout, the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, was the Captain/Lead Singer of her school choral group, but first made her name as an actress in films including The Scarlet Letter, Bandits, and Moonrise Kingdom.

