Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 19 October 2021 13:58 Hits: 1

The change has been in the works since at least since 2018, when he released a studio album by that name. He has cited its biblical significance as "you," noting "So I'm you, I'm us, it's us."

(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/19/1047263374/kanye-west-name-change-ye