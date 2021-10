Articles

The latest album from Kacey Musgraves called 'Star-Crossed' is more pop than country. Nonetheless, in the polarizing time we live in, the recent decision by the Grammy Awards to move Star-Crossed from consideration in the country category has set off a firestorm.

