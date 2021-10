Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 16:21 Hits: 2

The Belgian polymath is back with a song that celebrates the hard-working people – from fishermen to restaurant staff – who keep our economies afloat.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2021/10/18/1047044575/stromae-sante