Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 18 October 2021 12:01 Hits: 2

A recent incident involving the Jewish musician Gil Ofarim has sparked debate about antisemitism in Germany. Media have cast doubt on part of his account, but he said that does not detract from the gravity of the case.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-antisemitism-is-daily-reality-says-musician-gil-ofarim/a-59502244?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf