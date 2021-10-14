Matthew Skoller Launches New Blues Podcast

Articles

On October 11, 2021 the preview/inaugural episode of the new podcast, Blues and World Report with Matthew Skoller, was launched.

For this new podcast, harmonica player/songwriter/festival curator Matthew Skoller will interview some of the most powerful voices in Blues Music today and explore, through the lens of Blues artists and other artists whose work has been influenced and shaped by the Blues, what Blues music is, where it came from and who and what it has influenced. He will also focus on the artists’ process, history and take on what is happening in the turbulent times we are living through.

Skoller will draw upon his 40 years of relationship building within the community, knowledge of Blues history and familiarity with today’s Blues scene and industry to create an essential dialogue about the Blues today.

Skoller will reminisce with some of the living heroes/sheroes of Blues music about experiences, projects and tours they shared together as well as talking to great poets, playwrights, actors, dancers and producers whose work has been inspired and informed by Blues music. He will also be meeting the ‘new kids on the Blues block’ and initiating new relationships through the podcast.

Tune in to the first episode of BWR and hear Skoller’s interview with legendary Blues Diva, Chicago’s very own Deitra Farr! This singer/songwriter/journalist/painter/community activist talks about her life from the very beginning as a little girl growing up on the Southside of Chicago.

This episode will be followed by a special edition of Blues and World Report that will be recorded at The Logan Center Bluesfest at The Logan Center for the Arts (University of Chicago) where Skoller is the curator for the festival. In this special edition Matthew will be interviewing 25 year old Blues phenom Jontavious “Quon” Willis.

