Published on Friday, 15 October 2021

The songs of Noel McKay, they're like those one of a kind items, carefully crafted with their dovetailed joints and beveled edges, and proudly engraved with a maker's mark. They're well-loved, and presented to the world without commercial concern, and more for the memories they hold.

