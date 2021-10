Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 October 2021

After Chapman released her 1988 debut, she was everywhere in pop and always on the mind of writer Francesca T. Royster. Hearing that album, she writes, "helped me say what I hadn't yet said out loud."

(Image credit: Photo Illustration by Renee Klahr/NPR; Getty Images; Courtesy of Elektra Records)

