Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 17:05 Hits: 4

Metal act staged first concert in over two years Friday at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena, allowing them to perform their first new songs in 15 years

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/system-of-a-down-genocidal-humanoidz-protect-the-land-live-debut-1243291/