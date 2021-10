Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 October 2021 14:53 Hits: 5

Imagine having backed Hank Williams on his legendary Grand Ole Opry debut in 1949, or playing behind any of the other country music legends who performed on that hallowed stage during the Opry's golden era. This was the fortune of steel guitarist Billy Robinson.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/hank-williams-grand-ole-opry-steel-guitarist-billy-robinson-dies/