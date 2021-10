Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 October 2021 10:05 Hits: 0

The British singer's latest single comes after she announced she would be releasing her fourth album, '30' – dubbed the 'divorce album' – in November this year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/adele-s-easy-on-me-has-18-million-views-on-youtube-and-counting/a-59514710?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf