Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 October 2021 20:04 Hits: 4

Known for his mastery of the uilleann pipes, Moloney was an important ambassador of Irish folk music to the wider world.

(Image credit: Lynne Sladky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/12/1045331888/paddy-moloney-irish-folk-music-legend-and-founder-of-the-chieftains-has-died-at-