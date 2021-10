Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 14:42 Hits: 3

What makes 'Blue' so cool is not just that it found success with old songs from such a young singer. It's that old songs were made cool to a younger audience, while the older audience who felt abandoned by country music of the era found someone they could root for as well.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/vintage-album-review-leann-rimes-blue/