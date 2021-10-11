Six-Time Grammy Nominee Maria Muldaur Declares ‘I’m Vaccinated I’m Ready for Love!’

Articles

Six-time Grammy nominee Maria Muldaur — who’s been dubbed “The First Lady of Roots Music” for previous albums touching on her wide-ranging influences from blues, country, folk, jazz and jug band music — releases new single “I’m Vaccinated & I’m Ready for Love!” on Stony Plain Records.

“As I drove away from receiving my second vaccination shot, I was immediately overwhelmed with an immense feeling of Liberation, Exhilaration, Lightness and Joy,” Maria recalls as the inspiration for her new song. “It was a beautiful Spring day, so I rolled back my sunroof to enjoy the ride, and before I knew it I spontaneously started singing ’Vaccinated and I’m ready for love’ at the top of my lungs all the way home! I sort of chuckled to myself and forgot about it, but the next day the refrain returned and I found myself singing it throughout the day!

“I realized this was a pretty catchy refrain that wouldn’t go away, so I called my guitar player Craig Caffal and told him, ‘I’ve got the title and I’ve got the hook – help me write the song!’ “He did and we recorded it, and made a video to go with it. It is my hope that it will be a useful message in convincing vaccination reluctant folks of yet another good reason to get vaccinated. If all the other good and common sense reasons of protecting loved ones, children, the elderly, etc., didn’t do it, perhaps the thought of being liberated to safely resume/pursue a happy active love life will be the motivation that does the trick!”

Muldaur’s current album, Let’s Get Happy Together, was released in May and is an excursion into the vintage jazz and blues sounds of the 1920s/’30s, which features her collaborating with acclaimed New Orleans street band Tuba Skinny.

