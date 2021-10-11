Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 18:40 Hits: 3

Organized by Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes guitarist Glenn Alexander, the sixth annual Pig Gig returns on Sun., Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Italian American Club in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

Pig Gig 6 is a benefit with all profits going to theThe Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation in honor of Glenn’s nephew, Jay, who lost his battle to the disease in 2011. Fibrolamellar carcinoma is a rare cancer of the liverthat typically grows in teens and adults under 40 years old. Sadly, no one has ever survived it.

Glenn, who has also played with Bruce Springsteen and Conan O’ Brien’s band, will be performing this year with both Shadowland and Blue Americana. Other acts include The Lonesome Pines, James Maddock, The Weeklings, and none other than Southside Johnny!

All attendees must be vaccinated. Tickets can be purchased at this here.

American Blues Scene is proud to be one of the sponsors for this pig roast with a purpose. Other sponsors include:

Scotch Plains Police PBA Local 87, Ace Brothers Service Center, Bill’s Ineffable Automobile Rehabilitation, Cioffi’s Convenience Corner, Danny Clinch Photography/Transparent Clinch Gallery, Craig R. Stock Landscape Design, Custom Construction MDH, East Coast Emergency Lighting, Father John Paladino, Grano Italian Tavern, Grillestone, Green Village Packing Co./Swine Time, Health and Fitness Professionals, JVD Towing, Joe Nizzardo, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, Lawn-Gevity, Lou’s Automotive, Mountain Deli, neuNERDesign, NJ Arts.net, RBC Wealth Management, Romano Landscaping, Roosterspin, Rossi Funeral Home, Silverstein Works, Scotch Plains Fanwood UNICO, Westfield Local NJ, and TAPintoScotch Plains-Fanwood.

The post Glenn Alexander’s Sixth Annual Pig Gig To Feature Southside Johnny appeared first on American Blues Scene.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/glenn-alexanders-sixth-annual-pig-gig-to-feature-southside-johnny/