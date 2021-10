Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 18:00 Hits: 4

Kevin Brophy called out Cardi for going to Paris after telling a court she needed to avoid risky travel; rapper counters a work trip isn't a lengthy trial

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/cardi-b-tattoo-lawsuit-working-mom-1240162/